The fourth and final LaGrange firefighter who was seriously injured in a Labor Day house fire has been released from the hospital.

Josh Williams, who underwent several surgeries and remained in the hospital for over a month, was released from the Augusta Burn Center on Tuesday, LaGrange city spokesperson Katie Mercer Van Schoor said. The fire burned roughly 35 percent of his body.

RELATED | Firefighters suffer severe burns during LaGrange house fire; department asks for prayers

In all, four LaGrange firefighters were severely burned in the quick-moving house fire – Williams, Pete Trujillo, Jordan Avera and Jonathan Williams. Firefighters James Ormsby and Sean Guerror also sustained minor injuries. All the burned firefighters are now home but still recovering from their injuries.

However, Avera has recovered enough that he will report to work for the first time since the fire on Monday. He will begin with light duty, Van Schoor said.

Photos: LaGrange Fire severely injures 4 firefighters

The fire they were all responding to broke out on Revis Street just before 3 a.m. on Labor Day morning. Fire officials said the house “flashed over” and erupted in flames. Firefighters who responded were forced to escape quickly, some of them jumping out of windows to escape.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Ormsby told 11Alive everything happened so fast – but what he remembers most about that night is the brotherhood between firefighters.

“The brotherhood that you talk about is not just related to one department,” Ormsby said. “It’s the brotherhood that’s nationwide.”

READ | Stronger than flames: Firefighter recounts blaze that injured four of his own

Williamson was released from the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Austell previously and will continue his recovery at home, according to the fire department. Just a few days after he was released from the hospital, Williamson visited his fellow firefighters at the LaGrange Fire Department headquarters.

MORE | Third firefighter injured in Labor Day fire released from hospital

LaGrange firefighter Jonathan Williamson visited the LaGrange Fire Department headquarters a couple days after being released from the hospital for burn injuries he sustained during a massive fire on Labor Day.Credit: LaGrange Fire Department

Those interested in sending well-wishes to the firefighters are asked to send all cards and well-wishes to the LaGrange Fire Department.

© 2018 WXIA