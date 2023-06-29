Large fire breaks out at Cherokee County apartment building

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A fire destroyed the roof of a metro Atlanta apartment building early Thursday morning, according to Cherokee County Fire officials. No one was hurt.
It happened at the Walden Pond Apartments on Bells Ferry Road in Cherokee County just around 5:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of building 300.
Firefighters searched the building, but found that everyone made it out safely. They did not say how many people were displaced.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.
