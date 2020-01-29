FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people had to be rescued after a fire broke out at a condo building on Wednesday in South Fulton.

According to South Fulton Fire Department Deputy Chief Jack Butler, the fire at the Camelot Condominiums started around 2:30 p.m. The complex is located in the 5000 of Old National Highway.

Butler said they received a report that two people were trapped on the second floor. Crews were able to rescue them and one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

WXIA

Fire crews are still there extinguishing the flames. A photo from the scene shows firefighters working as smoke fills the air. It's unclear at this time home many families have been impacted by the fire. Butler said the Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance.

11Alive is working to get more information. We will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.

