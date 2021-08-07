Fire destroys cars at Cartersville auto repair shop, witness says

The Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services said the fire happened at the KO Automotive at 13 Felton Place.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at an auto repair shot in Cartersville on Saturday.

Officials also said they would like to thank the community members who brought food and drinks to the Cartersville Fire Department, Bartow County SO, Cartersville PD and MetroAtlanta EMS as they worked to extinguish the fire.

A witness to the fire said they saw the auto repair shopped completely engulfed in flames and smoke earlier in the day.