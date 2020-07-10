Large mulch fire sends smoke over parts of Barrow County

The fire has been burning since Saturday on an open area nearly two acres in size.

AUBURN, Ga. — A north Georgia community has been dealing with smoke for several days now, after a fire was sparked at a mulch company.

Officials in Barrow County said crews have been battling the flames at the Cowart Mulch Company near Hwy 316 and Patrick Mill Road, on the west side of the county.

According to Barrow County Emergency Services, the fire has been burning since Saturday on an open area nearly two acres in size. The fire, they said, is burning mulch, pallets, and other debris. No structures were involved or threatened, officials said.

Crews have been working since Wednesday afternoon to douse the flames with large amounts of water to try and control the smoke, which has caused visibility issues on Hwy 316 at some times, officials said. The smoke has also sparked a flood of 911 calls to emergency centers, officials added.

Officials said crews have built a large berm around the fire, backed up by a water-filled "moat" to prevent flames from spreading.

“However, the fire is very deep-seated, and is burning under piles of debris," explained Barrow County Emergency Services Chief Alan Shuman. "Our strategy now is to continue to dig to expose the fire and to extinguish. Unfortunately, this fire will continue to smolder and smoke for some time.”

Officials report no injuries at this time. The cause of the fire, including whether it was intentionally set, is unknown.