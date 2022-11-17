Fire at home near Westview Cemetery leaves 1 in critical condition, Atlanta Fire officials say

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation by fire officials.

ATLANTA — A house fire in the Florida Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta left one man in critical condition early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a "heavy fire" at a one-story home along the 200-block of Barfield Avenue, not far from Westview Cemetery, around 3:16 a.m. with one person trapped inside. After forcing their way inside the home, fire crews said they spotted a man who was unconscious on the floor of the kitchen suffering from smoke inhalation.

Grady EMS took him to the hospital, where they said he is now in critical condition.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Atlanta Fire investigators, they said.