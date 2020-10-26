Crews battle hotel fire in Decatur

The blaze happened at Hotel OYO at 4200 Wesley Club Drive.

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters responded to a hotel on fire in Decatur just after midnight on Monday.

They said crews arrived on the scene to smoke showing from the roof of the three-story structure.

Officials said a second alarm was called due to the amount of people that needed to be evacuated.

The fire was located and was running a pipe chase from the first floor to the roof, they said.