Police officer driving home spots fire coming from Gwinnett hotel

Fire officials said around 40 people were temporarily displaced as they worked to control the situation.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A police officer driving home from his shift Saturday evening spotted black smoke coming from a hotel, notified dispatch and began evacuating the building.

Firefighters responded to the Knights Inn Hotel off Brook Hollow Parkway in Norcross at around 6:31 p.m. on Saturday and found a working fire in a guest room with flames and smoke showing from the single story structure, fire officials said.

The fire caused heavy damage to the room and minor damage to an adjoining guest room.

Fire officials said around 40 people were temporarily displaced as they worked to control the situation.

There were no injuries reported.