15 displaced after fire breaks out at Morrow apartment, officials say

Officials said the fire was contained to only one building in Reserve at 2070 Apartments on Lake Harbin Road.

MORROW, Ga. — Crews with the Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services battled a fire that displaced 15 familes at a Morrow apartment Thursday night.

When firefighters arrived at the Reserve at 2070 Apartments on Lake Harbin Road just around 8 p.m., they noticed the fire was contained to Building C of the complex.

Officials said at least six of the 12 units in the building had severe damage after they put out the fire. They were able to save the remaining units.

No one requested medical assistance or was hurt in the fire, authorities said.

18 additional residents from the undamaged units were temporarily relocated for safety precautions, according to fire officials.

Authorities said the Red Cross was notified to help those who were displaced.

The Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire at this time.

