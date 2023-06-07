Gwinnett Fire working with ICE to investigate fire at Norcross apartment building

The fire happened at an apartment building located at 1355 Graves Road in Norcross.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County Fire officials are investigating a fire at an apartment building with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency Thursday morning.

Fire officials said when they arrived, several agents from ICE were already on scene.

Officials said that four people were rescued from the fire and one man is currently in critical condition.

“They had four victims that were trapped due to the fire. Firefighters did assist three of those victims down a ladder. One victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. It was an adult male and we still don’t know any other info than that,” said Jessica Joiner with the fire department.

At least six units were involved in the fire. Three of them were heavily damaged, according to officials.

20 people have been displaced. The apartment complex said they are working for arrangement for those displaced.

Authorities also added that they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire officials are working with ICE to investigate. It is unclear why ICE was on the scene at this time.

The 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene earlier this morning where there appears to be smoke coming from the roof of the apartment building with a blue tarp over the alleged damage.

