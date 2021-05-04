More than two dozen without home day after Easter following Gwinnett apartment fire

It happened at the Las Palamas Apartments on Seasons Parkway in Norcross shortly after 3:15 a.m.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people are without a home the day after Easter following an overnight fire that tore through a Gwinnett apartment.

It happened at the Las Palamas Apartments on Seasons Parkway in Norcross shortly after 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

According to Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services, the back of the building was engulfed in flames and had already "tore through the roof" when they arrived. The blaze left "heavy" fire damage to several of the units.

The Red Cross is helping approximately 26 people who were displaced due to the fire.

No one was injured and everyone was able to safely evacuate, Gwinnett fire said.

As of 7 a.m., firefighters remained at the scene to check for "hotspots."

Video from apartment Fire at Las Palamas Apartments in Norcross Monday morning. Red Cross is assisting 26 displaced occupants. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/uVnQkGFRd4 — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) April 5, 2021