Fire 'intentionally set' at northeast Atlanta Target, officials say

The fire happened late night Tuesday inside the Peachtree Road store. Investigators said the fire does not appear to be connected to a string of arsons in the area.

ATLANTA — A fire broke out inside a northeast Atlanta Target on Peachtree Road late night Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the store located at 3535 Peachtree Road. Within four minutes of their arrival, the fire was already put out by Target employees.

Officials later determined the fire was set on purpose, prompting them to launch an arson investigation.

In January, another Target just minutes up the road in Buckhead was also set on fire. The store recently reopened after officials said it was a part of a string of arsons at several Atlanta Walmart and Target stores.

Authorities have been trying to identify two persons of interests in the string of arsons, but had no luck so far.

However, investigators do not believe that Tuesday's fire was connected to the others.

Authorities said Tuesday's incident and the other arson fires remain under investigation at this time.

They have not named a suspect for Tuesday's fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.