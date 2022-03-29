1 dead in fire at apartment building in Atlanta

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Investigators are on the scene of an apartment building that caught fire northwest of the city where one person has died, an Atlanta Fire official said.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning around 6:40 a.m. at 1425 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, at what appears to be a two-story brick multi-family building.

A second person was treated on the scene for injuries.

The battalion chief on scene said all but one of the units were occupied. Officials said they've responded to this building before for a fire.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.