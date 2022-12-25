Crews investigate fire in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue investigators are looking into what sparked the flames at a home in the Bankhead neighborhood.

Crews were called to a house fire along Cairo Street NW, about a mile away from Atlanta's Trap Music Museum.

Video from an 11Alive viewer shows Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the home along with fire rescue crews. Clouds of smoke engulfed much of the block and large flames could be seen from a few houses over, according to video.

Despite the harrowing sight, a spokesperson with Atlanta Fire said no one was hurt. Authorities were still piecing together the details of the fire on Sunday night and said more information would be made available soon.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.