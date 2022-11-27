Crews fight to put out fire at homeless encampment

This one happened at Lenox Road near Buford Highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Crews had to battle another fire at a homeless encampment overnight.

This one happened at Lenox Road near Buford Highway.

Last week, the City of Atlanta and Georgia Department of Transportation started clearing out homeless encampments near Interstate 85, after another fire burned most of the community down.

In a statement, GDOT said urban camping is illegal and creates a public safety hazard. The agency said this type of clean-up can cost up to $100,000 in taxpayer money, and they just started cleaning up the biohazards at this site.

"This has been a community and though it's gotten a lot of negative attention, there's a lot of people here who rely on each other to share resources," Thompson said.

GDOT doesn't have a timeframe for when the clean-up will be finished, but once it is, the agency said it's on the city and the police to keep the area clear.