Crews work to extinguish fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

Video shows heavy smoke and flames engulfing one of the buildings at the Avia at North Springs Apartments along Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Crews are working to extinguish a fire at a Sandy Springs apartment complex Saturday.

Video shows heavy smoke and flames engulfing one of the buildings at the Avia at North Springs Apartments along Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

Sandy Springs Police tweeted that people should stay out of the area of Marsh Trail Circle.

Officials have not yet said what started the fire or if anyone is hurt.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to find out more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.