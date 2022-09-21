Fire rips through bakery in Coweta County

This is a developing story.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and coffee shop between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday.

Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. There is still no cause of the fire yet, but first responders are at the building extinguishing the blaze. Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries.

Peachtree City Fire and Police are urging residents to avoid the area and use alternate routes away from the flames as firefighters continue to work to put out the large fire.

Residents of Coweta County went quickly to Facebook to show the busy scene:

Rodney just sent me this! Heirloom Bakeshop is on fire! I’m so sad! Posted by Lori NeSmith Black on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Posted by Deneale Jean on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

