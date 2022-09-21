Fire rips through bakery in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and coffee shop between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday.
Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. There is still no cause of the fire yet, but first responders are at the building extinguishing the blaze. Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries.
Peachtree City Fire and Police are urging residents to avoid the area and use alternate routes away from the flames as firefighters continue to work to put out the large fire.
Residents of Coweta County went quickly to Facebook to show the busy scene:
Photos | Heirloom Market Co. & Bakeshop
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.