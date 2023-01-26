Fire breaks out at abandoned church in Atlanta

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they were met with large flames coming from the church.

ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an abandoned church just before 2 a.m. in East Point, Atlanta Thursday morning.

Atlanta firefighters were called to a blaze off Springdale Road SW. When they arrived, they were met with large flames coming from the church.

Crews managed to get the fire under control and stamp out any remaining hot spots.

Currently, firefighters are “checking reports of someone possibly living inside.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.