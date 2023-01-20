Fire breaks out at Chick-fil-A in Canton

When firefighters arrived, they went upstairs to the rooftop to find the source of the fire.

CANTON, Ga. — The roof of a Chick-fil-A caught fire in Canton, prompting Cherokee County firefighters to come out to the restaurant on Friday.

Around 11:53 a.m., firefighters were on their way to the restaurant after reports that smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the building, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said on Facebook.

When firefighters arrived, they first searched for anyone who was still inside "while working to locate the source of the fire." Employees at the Chick-fil-A directed firefighters up to the rooftop, where they found the source of the fire.

The restaurant’s HVAC was believed to have caught fire, and the flames were put out, according to the post. There were no injuries reported or listed on their post.

