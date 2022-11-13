Longhorn Steakhouse catches fire in Buckhead, restaurant evacuated, fire officials say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A fire has broken out at a Longhorn Steakhouse off Piedmont Road in Buckhead, Atlanta Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the chain restaurant around 8:09 p.m. Sunday night after there were reports of "large amounts of smoke" coming from the building, authorities said.

After arriving, firefighters said that the blaze appeared to be coming from the back of the building.

The restaurant was immediately evacuated, authorities said.

A driver passing by the dine-in restaurant and captured the plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

