Crews battling apartment fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are battling a major apartment fire in DeKalb County, officials confirm.

According to DeKalb Fire Capt. Deon Bentley, the fire is burning at the Alderwood Trail Apartments at 2947 N. DeKalb Dr.

Images from above the fire show flames shooting through the roof of the building and plumes of white smoke as crews worked to put out the fire.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries. The cause has not yet been determined. The number of residents affected is also unknown.

