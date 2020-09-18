Crews battling fire at Gwinnett County apartment

Here's what we know right now.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are battling an active apartment fire Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County, according to officials.

Capt. Tommy Rutledge with the Gwinnett County Fire Department said crews were called out to the scene around 1:50 p.m. and are working to extinguish the fire burning at the Bella Apartments at 2445 Beaver Ruin Road NW near Norcross.

There are no details yet on whether anyone has been hurt or how many people are affected.

