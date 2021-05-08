Fire along Cheshire Bridge Road | What you need to know, alternate routes

The flames were put out early Thursday morning just before 5 a.m.

ATLANTA — A massive fire under a bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road broke out late Wednesday night and will likely cause traffic headaches for days, authorities say. It started following a natural gas leak.

Here's what we know:

What happened

The fire started from a natural gas line leak around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities have not determined an exact cause at this time. The flames were put out early Thursday morning just before 5 a.m.

Road impacts

Cheshire Bridge Road is completely shut down in both directions from Lenox Road to Faulkner Road. Fire officials have already said crews noticed damage to the bridge and that it will need to be inspected and repaired. A timeline of when the road may reopen has not been released, but authorities say it could be "days."

BREAKING NEWS: A natural gas leak and fire has close Cheshire Brodge Road between Lenox Road and Faulkner Road. The fire is out but the bridge is damaged so this area will remain closed. Use Piedmont or Lenox as alternates. #11alive pic.twitter.com/TahBIDyp8b — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) August 5, 2021

Alternate Routes

This is a high-traffic area for commuters and residents in the area. Piedmont Avenue is a good option to get around the detour to the west of the fire scene. Lenox Road is an option to get to the east of the fire. You will not be able to access Cheshire Bridge Road at those points, but it will certainly get you to the area.

