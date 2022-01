No injuries were reported.

ATLANTA — Fire crews rushed to Chops and Lobster Bar Friday night after the area filled with smoke.

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to 70 W Paces Ferry Rd NW in the Buckhead neighborhood before 10:30 p.m.

The restaurant was evacuated and firefighters did not find anyone hurt, AFRD said.

Firefighters said the flames had been contained to the attic of the structure. Several crews were still assessing the damage around midnight Saturday.