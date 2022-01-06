Dozens displaced after flames engulf apartment building in Clayton County

Here's what we know.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are battling massive flames at an apartment complex in Clayton County Wednesday night.

Clayton County Fire said crews responded to the Ashford at Stoneridge Apartments in Riverdale at 1048 Flat Scholars Road shortly before 7:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found "heavy fire conditions" and worked to evacuate the apartment building as they began extinguishing the fire, according to fire officials.

Images show a massive fire that ripped through one of the buildings.

11Alive crews saw at least two fire engines there. Several neighbors were outside watching firefighters work to douse the flames.

A resident at the apartment complex said she found out about the fire when a neighbor came knocking on her door. She was with her 4-year-old, 10-year-old and nephew at the time.

When firefighters arrived, the resident said that there wasn't any water in the fire hydrant so they had to get water elsewhere. She added that's when the fire started to spread.

"It started in the apartment above me," she said. "It went from one apartment and then it spread... to the right."

Red Cross disaster volunteers also responded to the scene. According to a spokesperson from the Red Cross, it estimates the apartment was a 16-unit building. The Red Cross said 15 of those units were occupied with approximately 38 people displaced.

"Our volunteers are meeting with the families to provide emotional support and assess their emergency needs," the Red Cross said.

Those who are in need of assistance will receive temporary lodging, food clothing and person care/ health items. The Red Cross said its caseworkers will follow up with the families in the weeks ahead to help.

Plumes of smoke from the fire were seen for miles away, filling the air near Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Wednesday evening.