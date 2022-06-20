Fire breaks out at a Commerce hotel

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters were called to a Motel 6 in Commerce on Monday after a fire broke out.
It happened at 128 Frontage Rd., according to deputies, around 6 p.m.
The sheriff's department said everyone was evacuated from the building. Information about how the fire started was not provided by the department.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
