Fire breaks out on third floor causing damage at Cobb apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Cobb County Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the Concord Crossing Apartments on Woodsong Way around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Fire officials said the fire started in a balcony storage closet on the third floor and was already burning in the attic by the time they arrived. Four units were heavily damaged and eight more units had water and smoke damage. No one was hurt, they said.

The Red Cross said some of its volunteers are assisting the residents impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and still being investigated, fire officials said.