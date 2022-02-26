Apartments in DeKalb County erupt in flames

Fire crews said it happened at 1418 North Cliff Valley Way.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to find out what led to a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex Saturday night.

Captain Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire said firefighters responded to a significant fire at an apartment complex in Brookhaven around 8:23 p.m.

11Alive crews saw firefighters working the blaze at 1418 North Cliff Valley Way.

Daniels said 18 fire units responded to the heavily involved fire. Right now, there's no word on whether anyone is hurt or what may have caused the fire.