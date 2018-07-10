GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Two balconies at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County were damaged Saturday during a fire.

According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, it happened at the Preserve at Mill Creek Apartments, which is located on Mall of Georgia Boulevard.

A neighbor spotted smoke coming from the building and called 911.

Residents tried to douse the flames with portable extinguishers before fire trucks arrived, but were unsuccessful. When crews made it to the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the building. Flames were lapping at the roof of the building as firefighters entered the burning apartment and began a primary search.

Additional crews arrived and helped with evacuations. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the flames to the balcony of the two apartment units.

The fire investigator said the fire appeared to be accidental and was sparked by improperly throwing away smoking materials on the balcony.

The resident where the fire started was not home at the time of the fire and returned to the scene to speak with fire officials.

There were no injuries reported. Management at the complex is assisting the residents displaced from the affected units.

