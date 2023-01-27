Fire damages family worship center in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Sunday service plans are now up in the air for one Decatur church after an overnight fire Friday.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the Power of Faith Family Worship on Columbia Drive.
Thankfully, firefighters said they got in and were able to put everything out with no injuries.
The church's pastor said while it's going to be tough to recover, it won't be impossible.
Crews said they are still looking into the where the fire started and what caused it.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.