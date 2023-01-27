Fire damages family worship center in Decatur

Crews are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

DECATUR, Ga. — Sunday service plans are now up in the air for one Decatur church after an overnight fire Friday.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the Power of Faith Family Worship on Columbia Drive.

Thankfully, firefighters said they got in and were able to put everything out with no injuries.

The church's pastor said while it's going to be tough to recover, it won't be impossible.

Crews said they are still looking into the where the fire started and what caused it.