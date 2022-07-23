Fire sparks, spreads to nearby auto repair shop in DeKalb County, officials say

The fire department said the fire appears to have started at a nearby firewood manufacturer business, which frequently burns wood.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters worked to put out a blaze outside an auto repair shop in Lithonia Saturday.

DeKalb Fire crews responded to the Service 1st Auto Care shop at 2258 Lithonia Industrial Blvd around 5 p.m. The auto repair shop is not far from Lithonia Park and several other businesses.

The fire department said the fire appears to have started at a nearby firewood manufacturer business at 6575 Tribble St., which frequently burns wood. The fire then got out of control, and spread to the nearby woods and auto repair shop, officials said.

DeKalb Fire said there are no injuries but more than one car was on fire outside of the auto repair shop. The fire department has since been able to get the flames under control.

