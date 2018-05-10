LaGRANGE, Ga. – The community is rallying around four LaGrange firefighters who suffered severe burns in a house fire on Labor Day.

The groups will honor the men with a pair of fundraisers hosted by the LaGrange, West Point and Troup County fire departments. All of the money they raise will benefit the four injured firefighters.

“The fire service, no matter what patch on your sleeve reads, is a family,” said Mike Webb with the LaGrange Fire Department. “The support of other departments just confirms that we are family.”

The first fundraiser is the Brotherhood Motorcycle and Jeep Ride happening Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Mike Daniel Recreation Center at 1220 Lafayette Parkway in LaGrange.

Bikes are $25 and $5 for each additional passenger. Jeeps are $30 per vehicle and registration starts at 9 a.m., according to a release.

On Monday, Oct. 8, there will be a Brotherhood Benefit Golf Tournament at the Highland Country Club, starting at noon.

