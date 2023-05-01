Johns Creek firefighters battle house fire, only structure remains

The fire appears to have destroyed a two-story home, with only the skeleton and rubble remaining.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Fire Department battled a fire that started Monday at a home off Winherst Lane.

The fire appears to have destroyed a two-story home, with only the skeleton and rubble remaining.

Gwinnett County firefighters were also called to the scene to help, officials said.

Fire at Johns Creek home 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Currently, it is not known if anyone was injured from the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.