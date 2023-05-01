Johns Creek firefighters battle house fire, only structure remains

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Fire Department battled a fire that started Monday at a home off Winherst Lane.
The fire appears to have destroyed a two-story home, with only the skeleton and rubble remaining.
Gwinnett County firefighters were also called to the scene to help, officials said.
Fire at Johns Creek home
Currently, it is not known if anyone was injured from the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
