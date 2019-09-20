ATLANTA — Aerial video showed crews responding to a fire at an abandoned Atlanta church on Friday morning.

The fire was in southeast Atlanta on Clifton Street, at the old Gospel Tabernacle Church.

The church, which is no longer in use, is across the street from Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School.

It's not clear what started the fire, or to what extent it has damaged the building.

Google Maps

