Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP

The firefighter driving the emergency vehicle is expected to be OK.

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said.

Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.

As the driver of the fire engine tried to avoid crashing into the van that was edging into its lane, it flipped, according to GSP. The driver of the van kept on going.

Troopers found video footage of the crash from a nearby convenience store which showed the van traveling onto Soldiers Pathway. Gordon County deputies soon found the van and its driver, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, according to GSP.