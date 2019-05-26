MONROE, Ga. -- Fire crews are on the scene of a large house fire in Walton County and they're asking drivers to avoid the area.

The fire happened in the 900 block of Masters Drive in Monroe, Georgia. According to city police, fire crews are working to get the flames under control.

Photos show towering flames coming off the two-story home and dark smoke. Officials haven't released the official cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.