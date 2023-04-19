Fire engulfs home in Coweta County, officials say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County firefighters battled a fire that destroyed a Newnan home Wednesday.
Just before 11 a.m., crews were called to a home off Pete Davis Road. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was seen coming through the roof of the one-story home.
Two people were home when the fire broke out, but were able to make it out safely, according to Fire Chief Robby Flanigan.
No one was injured, Flanigan said. The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where only rubble remains.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
