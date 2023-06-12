1 person rescued after house fire in Smyrna on Falling Water Drive

Firefighters were called to a home on Falling Water Drive just around 10:48 a.m. When they arrived, they found one victim trapped on the first floor.

SMYRNA, Ga. — A person is recovering in the hospital after they were trapped in a fire that broke out at a Smyrna home early Sunday morning, according to the fire department.

Officials said crews quickly rescued the victim. They were taken to the Wellstar Cobb Hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not say how the victim got hurt in the fire.

No one else was injured, according to officials.

Smyrna Fire Investigators are currently working to figure out what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.