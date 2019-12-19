DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two homes went up in flames in DeKalb County Wednesday evening.

Firefighters said they were called to the massive fire on Flat Shoals Road around 5:30 p.m.

The homes are vacant, according to fire officials. No one was hurt.

The 11Alive SkyTracker captured video of the fire where you could see plumes of smoke and flames.

It's unclear what might have started the fire. However, firefighters told 11Alive they don't believe it was electrical. Investigators will try to determine the cause.

