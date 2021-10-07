Kitchen fire forces Stonecrest TGI Fridays restaurant to evacuate, no serious injuries

The fire started to extend to the second floor but crews were able to contain it preventing major structural damage, Bentley said.

STONECREST, Ga. — A TGI Fridays restaurant in Stonecrest is now closed after dinner service was abruptly interrupted after a fire broke out in the kitchen Saturday night.

DeKalb County Fire Chief Dion Bentley said crews responded to the fire around 8 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the restaurant.

Bentley said fire crews developed an attack line and located the fire in the kitchen. The fire started to extend to the second floor but crews were able to contain it preventing major structural damage, Bentley said.

"Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. We had two people that were treated by our staff but they were released with minor smoke related injuries," he said.