Elderly man dies after falling into campfire in 'freak accident'

The 71-year-old's body was discovered after the property owner returned and found it near a tree and the woods on fire.

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A 71-year-old man died after officials said he fell into a campfire, in what they described as a freak accident.

It happened Saturday, Nov. 14 in the 12000 block of Hwy 100 in Franklin, Georgia.

According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, Robert Ratliff Jr. had been staying as a guest on the property for about two weeks and was outside by the fire pit when investigators believe he stumbled into the fire trying to get out of his camping chair.

The 71-year-old's body was discovered after the property owner returned to his hunting camp and found it near a tree and the woods on fire.

When a Heard County deputy arrived, officials said he used a fire extinguisher on the fire and found Ratliff’s phone and wallet in the fire.

“This freak accident gives us heavy hearts as we pray for the loved ones impacted and we continue to investigate this case,” said Commissioner John King in a statement.

The commissioner's office said its fire unit is collaborating with the Heard County Sheriff’s Office, Heard County Fire Department, Heard County Coroner’s Office and Forestry Unit on this case.