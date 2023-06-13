Fire sparks at Frontera Mexican Kitchen in Gwinnett County: Officials

Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services said the fire is at Frontera 5074 Stone Mountain Hwy.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are working to put out flames at a Mexican restaurant in Gwinnett County on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services said firefighters were called to Frontera 5074 Stone Mountain Hwy., which according to Google Maps, is the Frontera Mexican Kitchen.

Information about the fire is limited at this time. The fire and emergency department has not provided any report of injuries and did not say how the fire started.