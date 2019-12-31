Firefighters responded to a massive apartment building fire Monday night in Gwinnett County.

Donald Strother, the assistant public information officer for Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, said they received multiple calls about the fire at the Landmark at Bella Vista Apartments on Satellite Boulevard in Duluth just after 8:30 p.m.

"When firefighters were actually on their way to the fire you could see significant columns of smoke," he said.

The building, which has 10 units, partially collapsed during the fire. Crews got to work as soon as they arrived.

"Really just trying to knock the fire down to get it to a point or at a situation where we could go inside," Strother said.

Gwinnett Fire

He said with the initial collapse and the heat, they weren't able to go inside to do a proper search of the building, but since then, conditions have improved. They are now checking the structure.

"There's a lot of moving parts," "Lots of firefighters, we had to really get additional units to give us some assistance."

"According to management, the building does have residents there in each unit. We just don't know if people are actually still in there, if they were on vacation due to the time of year. It's very possible that people are out of town," he said.

It's unclear what might have started the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

