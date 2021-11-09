12 apartments destroyed by fire in Westhaven community

Red Cross volunteers have already assisted at least 10 families.

ATLANTA — A fire ripped through a dozen apartment homes early Saturday morning in the Westhaven neighborhood.

Atlanta fire crews responded to the fire at 3:44 a.m. at the Harvest Oak Apartments at 2980 Delmar Lane NW.

Several units were dispatched to the fire at the 2-story multi-family apartment building.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, 12 apartments were destroyed and the residents were able to evacuate without any confirmed injuries. Fire crews extinguished the fire leaving more than five hours later at 9:12 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced during the fire. Volunteers gave out snacks, water and blankets for 10 families who were there at the scene of the fire. They also provided assistance to help with temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal care items and other essentials.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross estimated around 26 people were helped. The Red Cross said it will continue to work with the families throughout as they recover.

By Saturday evening, the apartments' windows were boarded up. There are some areas completely charred by the fire.