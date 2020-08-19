Apartment building evacuated as crews battle massive fire near Lindbergh

Officials say that a four-story apartment building is being evacuated.

ATLANTA — A fire at an apartment complex near the border of Midtown and Buckhead is forcing evacuations as crews work to bring it under control.

Officials with the Atlanta Fire Department confirm that firefighters are on scene at a 2-alarm fire at a complex at 508 Main Street, N.E., near the Lindbergh MARTA station.

Officials say that the four-story apartment building is being evacuated. At that time, fire officials reported no immediate injuries were evident.

Aerials from 11Alive SkyTracker over the scene showed the red flames shooting from the roof of the buildings. Fire crews were dousing the flames from above, but the fire seemed to continue to spread along the top story of the complex.

One photo shared with 11Alive News shows black smoke from the fire visible from miles away near Atlantic Station.

At this time, fire officials have not said what caused the massive fire.