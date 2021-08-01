DeKalb County fire leaves duplex destroyed, person found dead

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — DeKalb County Fire officials are investigating after a person was found dead and a duplex was destroyed following an overnight fire.

It happened shortly after midnight on Sunday in a neighborhood on Whitehall Forest Court a few blocks away from the Gresham Park Baseball and Softball Association.

Fire officials said the duplex-townhome was in flames when they arrived.

According to Jaeson Daniels, the Public Informations Officer with DeKalb County Fire, no one else was injured in the fire.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Daniels said they are not revealing the victim's identity until relatives have been notified.