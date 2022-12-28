Low water pressure hampers efforts to put out Clayton County fire; 11 families now homeless

People who live in the townhome community outside College Park tell 11Alive they haven't had water since Christmas Eve due to frozen pipes.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Almost a dozen families are left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County townhome community early Wednesday morning.

The county deputy fire chief said low water pressure made it harder for firefighters to get the blaze under control.

Morgan Barnes moved into the complex off Riverdale Road in 2019 and said she had no issues until frozen pipes left her without water for the past four days.

Now a pile of rubble and ashes are all that are left of her home. The smell of smoke fills the air hours later. Charred memories are all that remain of the building Barnes lived in at Lakeside Townhomes.

“I was scared and just trying to figure out what’s going on," Barnes said.

This is all that remains of 12 units at Lakeside Townhomes just outside College Park. The @ClaytonCountyGA Deputy Fire Chief says firefighters had to deal with low water pressure, which made it harder to get the fire under control. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/eboZVkGbRp — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 28, 2022

Barnes said a smoke alarm woke up her around 5 a.m. She thought she was still in a dream.

“The stairs were on fire," Barnes said. "Fortunately, these apartments have an upstairs balcony and a downstairs balcony.”

Barnes and her boyfriend climbed down a ladder from the second-floor balcony to escape.

“The building was literally engulfed in flames, and I knew that was it. There wasn’t anything I could do," Barnes said.

Gail Hines lives at the Lakeside Townhomes in Clayton County and sent @11AliveNews this picture of the fire that left 11 families homeless.

“It just makes me feel devastated," Hines said. "That pile that looks like trash, that’s everything that someone owned.” pic.twitter.com/lJdfIhu9XX — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 28, 2022

Gail Hines has loved the townhome community for years and woke up to see the building completely engulfed.

“It just makes me feel devastated," Hines said. "I like to see things grow and not destruct. It breaks my heart. They’ve lost everything. That pile that looks like trash, that’s everything that someone owned.”

Hines said the entire complex has been without water since Christmas Eve.

“The pipes froze. Basically, the water company said when the sun comes out, the pipes would unfreeze," Hines said.

“It’s a hot mess," Barnes said.

Barnes escaped with her life and only the clothes she had on.

“Fortunately, I have renter’s insurance. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do, but I’m going to take those steps to make sure I can file a claim," Barnes said. "My sister told me it’s a fresh start.”

The Red Cross is now helping the 11 families displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this point. Fortunately, no one was hurt.