Lawrenceville home declared total loss after fire, officials say

Officials say at least 5 people were in the home, but were all accounted for at the time of the fire.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A family is now left without a home after a fire destroyed a Lawrenceville residence early Tuesday morning just before 7 a.m., according to officials with Gwinnett County Fire.

Fire crews were called to a residence at 3228 Sir Gregory Manor. At least five people were inside the home when the fire started. Officials said they were drinking coffee in the kitchen when they spotted the fire in the garage.

Jessica Joyner with Gwinnett County Fire said that the group was able to get out on there own.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire before it reached the rest of the house. Two of residents were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, Joyner said.

Currently, authorities do not know what caused the fire.