Man injured, 2 pets killed in southwest Atlanta house fire, officials say

A neighbor called 911 and said the home next door was on fire and heard screams for help.

ATLANTA — A man was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries after his house caught fire Sunday morning. Two pets were killed, fire officials said.

Around 9 a.m., Atlanta firefighters were called to a home at 774 Lynn Circle SW. A neighbor called 911 and said the home next door was on fire and heard screams for help.

Crews arrived within five minutes to a three-story home with "heavy fire showing."

Firefighters were forced into a defensive attack due to "deteriorating conditions," they said.