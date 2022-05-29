x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man injured, 2 pets killed in southwest Atlanta house fire, officials say

A neighbor called 911 and said the home next door was on fire and heard screams for help.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

ATLANTA — A man was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries after his house caught fire Sunday morning. Two pets were killed, fire officials said. 

Around 9 a.m., Atlanta firefighters were called to a home at 774 Lynn Circle SW. A neighbor called 911 and said the home next door was on fire and heard screams for help.

Crews arrived within five minutes to a three-story home with "heavy fire showing." 

Firefighters were forced into a defensive attack due to "deteriorating conditions," they said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Report outlines alleged abuse cases linked to Baptist churches, including in Georgia