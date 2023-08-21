Crews responding to fire at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County fire crews are responding to flames at the Mountain Lake Apartments in Stone Mountain.
The complex is on North Hairston Road.
At this time, there is very little additional information from authorities. However, they have said there are no known injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.